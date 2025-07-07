Police are on the hunt for a masked man who scaled a Staten Island apartment building before breaking into a residence and making off with $180,000 in cash.

According to police sources, the robber, wearing a hooded sweatshirt reading “Social Illusion,” was caught on surveillance video entering an apartment building near Zoe Street and Stobe Avenue at just after midnight on June 29 in the confines of the 122 Precinct. The video shows the man using an intercom to seemingly be buzzed into the building before strolling through the lobby and into a stairwell.

From there, cops say the burglar made his way to the roof and then shimmied down to a balcony where he used tools to break into the apartment door. Once inside the home, he rummaged through a closet and made off with a staggering $180,000 in cash.

Law enforcement sources report that cash belonged to a 25-year-old man who inherited the large sum of money from his deceased grandmother.

The suspect was last seen wearing all black with a red facemask. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.