Minute of mayhem: Teen girl shot, man stabbed near Mexican Day Parade route in Midtown

A teenage girl was shot and a man was stabbed just a minute apart off the route of Manhattan’s Mexican Day Parade on Sunday afternoon, police reported.

Law enforcement sources said the mayhem unfolded near the corner of 28th Street and Madison Avenue, near where the parade came to its conclusion, at around 5 p.m. on Sept. 21.

Police sources said one victim, a 24-year-old man was stabbed in the back. EMS rushed him to Bellevue Hospital, where he is listed in stable condition.

A minute later and a block over, authorities said, gunfire erupted on 27th Street and Park Avenue — sending revelers running for their lives.

Amid the chaos, police reported, a 17-year-old girl sustained a gunshot wound to her left shoulder.

An eyewitness said she was walking to CVS with her dog when she spotted two men with a gun minutes before the shooting.

“I was standing here, and I turned around, I saw someone pull out a gun and give it to another guy,” the woman, who did not provide her name, said. “I saw ten guys start running. I just wanted to buy some handsoap.”

EMS rushed the wounded teen to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition.

Another eyewitness responded to a video of the crime scene that amNewYork posted on X.

“Was right beside the shooting when it happened. I saw a group of people who were yelling at each other, and the next thing I knew, gunshots were flying and people were running,” Prisha Dev said.

It is unclear what sparked both incidents or if the wounded een was the intended target. Police created two separate crime scenes on either side of Park Ave. where cups were used to maker shell casings found at the scene.

While the stabbing suspect remains at large, a person of interest was taken into custody in regard to the shooting on 26th Street and 3rd Avenue. amNewYork observed a man being placed into a police van. Charges are pending.