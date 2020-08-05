Thousands of New Yorkers still without power following Tropical Storm Isaias

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Thousands of New Yorkers remain without power after Tropical Storm Isaias blew its way through the city on Tuesday.

According to Con Edison, there at 10,345 outages reported with 193,465 Con Edison customers without service across New York City and Westchester.

Queens by far has the most reported outages with 46,409 people without power in total. The next highest number is in the Bronx, which has 22,404 customers still without power.

Brooklyn has 8,523 people reported without power while Manhattan has the lowest number with 69 reported New Yorkers without power.

Con Edison is reminding customers to not go near any downed wires and to test them like they are live. If your power goes out, disconnect or turn off appliances that would otherwise turn on automatically when service is restored. If several appliances start up at once, the electric circuits may overload.

To report an outage, visit coned.com/reportoutage or with Con Edison’s mobile app for iOS or Android devices, or by calling 1-800-75-CONED (1-800-752-6633).