‘Twin Towers: Legacy’ documentary exemplifies the heroics of a 9/11 family

“Twin Towers: Legacy” follows the story of 34-year-old NYPD Detective Joseph Vincent Vigiano, who perished after rushing into the World Trade Center during the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks, and the journey of his sons who have followed in his footsteps.

Joseph and James Vigiano did not allow the worst moment of their lives to break the bond they shared with their dad, but instead looked to strengthen it by continuing the path he paved.

Actor Dennis Quaid, who narrates the documentary, and film director Robert David Port spoke to amNewYork along with members of the Vigiano family at the East Village premiere of the new and poignant 9/11 documentary that explores loss and legacy.

Joseph Vigiano’s widow and the boys’ mother, Kathy Vigiano, says she originally did not want them to become cops out of fear for their safety, but adds that she is immensely proud of them.

“I did not want them to do that. They went to college for me, and then they joined the military on their own and became police officers. It’s not what I wanted for them, but it’s their life, and I’m proud of them,” Kathy Vigiano told amNewYork.

On Sept. 3, the family came together inside the Village East cinema to celebrate the premiere of the documentary. Both Vigiano boys and their mother walked the red carpet with Quaid and Port as police officials who knew and worked with the 9/11 hero looked on with pride.

Quaid, known for movies like The Day After Tomorrow and The Parent Trap, told amNewYork he was drawn to the film because it honored Vigiano and first responders.

“This is very different from other 911 stories; it sort of becomes very personal,” Quaid said. “These guys, they’re role models for us all. You know, these are America’s finest and bravest who are running into places when everybody else is running out.”

Director Robert David Port explained that he was a good friend of Vigiano and wanted to create a film that explored these heroes who choose to run toward the chaos to save lives, with many making the ultimate sacrifice.

“I believe part of this was to find out who their father was, and they could have done anything else, and their mom wanted them to do anything else, but they felt that calling, and they did it, and they served honorably. I felt it was time to tell a really good story, an American story, and that’s what I did,” Port said.

“Despite all the differences in this country, right now, when we boil it down. There are amazing people like Jimmy and Joey and John and Cathy who still just go out there in the thankless jobs and do the right thing and just want to go home and kiss their kids,” Port added.

For Vigiano’s sons, Joseph and James, the documentary is a piece of family history they can share with their children. While it was strange to have cameras follow them, they felt that they were doing something important in underscoring the effects 911 had on the families who lost loved ones, even still 24 years later.

“It’s tough. Time goes on, and people move on with their lives, and just because our lives stopped that day doesn’t mean there has to be,” James said.

“It’s not like reliving memories like father, but it’s like a lot of childhood memories and just watching these videos. I remember seeing about the original film, and seeing these clips around the house and hearing these stories firsthand, and some of the people that are in the film aren’t with us anymore, like my grandfather. So it definitely opens only things,” Joseph said.

The Vigiano family wants those who watch the film to know that their father was not just a member of the NYPD; he was a family man who dedicated his life to making sure the ones he loved were safe, as well as his community.

“He may have loved his job a lot, but he loved his family. He’s very involved with us. He’s my Cub Scout leader, sports coach. He was involved in the community as a volunteer firefighter, and he was a school security guard for us,” Joseph said.