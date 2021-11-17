Wild Midtown gunfight leaves three injured, two shooters locked up: Cops

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Two men have been locked up after a brazen gunfight erupted during a Midtown party late on Tuesday night, leaving three people injured, police reported.

Several 911 calls alerted the NYPD to a shootout outside 38 West 38th St. at approximately 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 16. Multiple units raced to the scene where two injured men were discovered slumped on the street before a third man was found wounded at a bus stop on Madison Avenue.

Law enforcement sources said the gunfire erupted when the alleged shooter got into an altercation with the victims during the party inside the location. The argument then spilled out onto the street, leading to the exchange of bullets.

All three men were hit with at least one bullet. Injuries included a gunshot wound to the right side of one man’s chest, while the other two victims were caught in the abdomen and the left leg respectively.

All three men were transported to Bellevue Hospital where two are said to be in stable condition and one is critical.

Authorities said two suspects were taken into custody at the scene. These individuals were apparently known to police, and initial findings indicated that the shootout appeared to be gang-related, according to a source close to the investigation.

At least three handguns were recovered, police sources said. The investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.