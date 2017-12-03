A fight outside a Queens hookah bar early Sunday morning turned deadly when a driver deliberately drove his car into six people, killing one and injuring five, before speeding off, according to the NYPD.

A fight broke out around 4:30 a.m. outside the hookah bar near 127th Street and Liberty Avenue in Ozone Park, according to police, who said two people both stabbed each other. They were taken to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center by private means and are likely to survive, police said.

Another man then drove his white Hyundai Sonata into six people who were standing outside the hookah bar, police said. The act was related to the stabbings, according to authorities.

One man was prounced dead at the scene and five other people were taken to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, police said. One is in critical condition and the others are stable, they added.

Police said they were still looking for the driver, who was said to have had his hair in a ponytail.

A call to the hookah bar went unanswered on Sunday morning.