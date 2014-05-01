$1 million in counterfeit perfume, makeup seized

About $1 million worth of counterfeit perfume and makeup was seized from a commercial building in Midtown on Wednesday, police said.

The loot contained fake fancy perfume brands, including Calvin Klein and Beyonce Heat Rush, as well as counterfeit makeup, including Mac Cosmetics. About 6,000 perfume bottles and 4,000 makeup items were recovered from 1204 Broadway, between 29th and 30th streets, police said.



Two men, 26-year-old Suprakash Barua and 51-year-old Mohd Uddin, were arrested just before 1 p.m. and charged with trademark counterfeiting, police said. They were not working together.



Police said some potential buyers on the street were allegedly steered upstairs.



Barua and Uddin could not be reached for comment by deadline Thursday evening and it could not be determined if either had retained an attorney.