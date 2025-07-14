Police say they arrested a man allegedly responsible for stabbing a straphanger in the head on board a Manhattan 1 train on Monday morning.

According to police sources, the 56-year-old victim was allegedly sleeping aboard a southbound 1 train as it approached the 145th Street station in Harlem just after 6 a.m. on July 14 when he was approached by a knife-wielding madman.

The attacker stabbed the victim three times in the head.

Officers from Transit District 3 were patrolling the platform when they heard a commotion coming from the train car. They raced into the train and placed the suspect, identified as 20-year-old Geovalny Alcantara, under arrest. A knife was recovered at the scene.

EMS rushed the victim to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition and is expected to survive. A motive for the assault has not been established.

Charges against Alcantara are pending.