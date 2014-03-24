18-year-old mother arrested after leaving baby in park

The father of the baby, also 18, was released after questioning.

A young woman was arrested Monday for abandoning her baby boy in Harlem’s Renaissance Playground Sunday night.

Kenyetta Rowell, 18, of 181 Benziger Ave. in St. George, Staten Island, was arrested and charged Monday with reckless endangerment, failure to exercise control of a minor, and false reporting of an incident, according to the NYPD.

Kamar Sambro, the six-month old child, was found in his stroller by a good Samaritan around 9 p.m. Sunday night when temperatures were in the 30s. The man, identified in news reports as Michael Allen, took the baby to a nearby fire station and police were summoned.

The baby’s father walked into the 32nd Precinct, at 250 W. 135th St., on Monday, followed by Rowell about 45 minutes later, police said. The baby was taken from the fire house to Harlem Hospital and released about 3 a.m. Monday into the care of the Administration of Children’s Services.

Whether the baby will be returned to his father, put in the custody of another relative, or be placed in foster care will be determined following an ACS investigation, said an ACS spokesman.

Attorney information for Rowell was not available.