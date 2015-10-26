2 shot during party at Bayside Airbnb rental, police say

About 200 people were at 213-45 28th Ave. for a party when shots rang out.

Two people were shot and wounded this past weekend during a wild house party in Bayside, police say.

Authorities say about 200 people were at 213-45 28th Ave. for a birthday party when shots ran out just after midnight Sunday. Two men, ages 23 and 27 were shot, but are in stable condition at local hospitals, police say.

Authorities say that the house was being rented through Airbnb, a rental listing website. The New York Post reported that the $1.8 million mansion cost $500 per night, according to its listing, which has since been deleted. Partygoers reportedly paid $15 for admission to the bash.

No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting, authorities say.

“We were deeply distressed to learn about this incident and our thoughts are with the victims and their families,” Airbnb said in a statement to amNewYork. “We are in close contact with the host to provide her with our support. We have reached out to the NYPD and offered to assist them in any way possible. In the past few years, millions of Airbnb guests have visited New York City and situations of this type are extremely rare.”

Airbnb also noted that 91 percent of Airbnb bookings worldwide are for four guests or less.