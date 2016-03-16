2 sought in Hell’s Kitchen bias attack on man, NYPD says

The attack happened on March 8 on Ninth Avenue near West 51st Street, police said.

Police are investigating a bias attack on a man in Hell’s Kitchen last week.

According to investigators, the 36-year-old male victim was on Ninth Avenue near West 51st Street around 4:45 a.m. on March 8 when two suspects assaulted him.

Police said the suspects invoked the victim’s sexual orientation during the attack. The suspects then fled the scene.

The victim was taken to Mount Sinai St. Luke’s Hospital with a fractured nose and bruising to his face, police said.

Authorities are asking anyone with information on the attack to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477).