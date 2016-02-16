2 women hit by falling glass table in midtown, city official says

The women were taken to Bellevue Hospital Center with nonlife threatening injuries, the FDNY said.

Two women were taken to the hospital after a glass table fell from the 22nd floor of a building in midtown Tuesday morning, a city official said.

The FDNY responded around 10:50 a.m. to the building at 530 Seventh Ave., between 38th and 39th streets. The women were taken to Bellevue Hospital Center with injuries that were not life-threatening, the FDNY said.

The table was on a balcony on the 22nd floor of the 32-story-tall building, and was swept over the guardrails, a city official said. The Department of Buildings has issued a violation to the building owner for failure to secure the balcony, the official said.

The city’s Office of Emergency Management said over 40 mph winds were recorded in the city Tuesday.

Built in 1929, 530 Seventh Ave. is an Art Deco building, famous for housing designer companies. It has a rooftop bar called The Skylark.