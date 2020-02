The dogs were taken to the ASPCA.

Twenty emaciated and scarred pit bulls were seized from a Queens home on Thursday, police say.

Officers from the 113th Precinct, along with the newly-formed NYPD Animal Cruelty Investigation Squad and the ASPCA, found the dogs when they executed a search warrant inside a house on 196th Street.

Addison Holder, 44, and Keisha Hall, 33, were arrested on charges in connection with animal cruely, animal fighting and possession of methamphetamine, according to police.

