2025 Elections: What you need to know before voting

The Nov. 4 general election is fast approaching, and you have the opportunity to shape the future of New York City by casting your vote for mayor, other local races and a number of important ballot questions. Don’t sit this one out!

Here’s what you need to know about voting in the general election, including some key dates to remember.

Who can vote?

Anyone registered to vote in New York, 18 years of age or older, can vote in the November general election. If you are not registered to vote, you must do so by Oct. 25 in order to participate in the November race. To check your registration status and party affiliation, visit voterlookup.elections.ny.gov.

Key dates

The NYC Board of Elections will begin accepting mail-in ballots from voters on Sept. 17 . Visit vote.nyc/requestballot for more information on obtaining a mail-in or absentee ballot.

. Visit vote.nyc/requestballot for more information on obtaining a mail-in or absentee ballot. Early voting begins on Saturday, Oct. 25, and continues through Sunday, Nov. 2 . To find your early voting site, visit vote.nyc.

begins on and continues through . To find your early voting site, visit vote.nyc. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 4 , with polls open 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. You must vote at your assigned polling location. To find your polling site, visit vote.nyc.

, with polls open You must vote at your assigned polling location. To find your polling site, visit vote.nyc. If voting by early mail or absentee ballot, your ballot must be returned by Nov. 4 to your local poll site or Board of Elections office.

Who’s on the ballot?

Voters will weigh in on races for:

Mayor

City Comptroller

Public Advocate

Borough Presidents

City Council Members

Ballot questions on the City Charter

Some ballots may also include contests for civil court judges, district attorney (in Manhattan and Bronx), and various judgeships.

To preview your personalized ballot, visit the NYC Board of Elections or vote411.org.

One vote per candidate

Unlike the June primary for citywide races, the November election will not be decided by ranked-choice voting. For each major race, you can only pick one candidate. The candidate with the most votes at the end of the counting will be declared the winner. In some judicial races, you may be asked to pick more than one candidate. Read your ballots carefully before marking them!

How to prepare for voting

Review sample ballots and candidate platforms at nycvotes.org.

Know your voting location: vote.nyc

Understand your voting options: nycvotes.org/how-to-vote

Whether you’re voting early, by mail, or on Nov. 4, informed participation is key to building the leadership that reflects your priorities. Go vote!