2025 in Review: New York City’s Most Expensive Home Sales

The top 10 most expensive residential sales that closed in New York City in 2025 has been revealed thanks to PropertyShark‘s year-end analysis. The top deals totaled $540 million, ranging from Billionaires’ Row condos to a Gilded Age mansion, Upper East Side co-ops to luxury units in Downtown Manhattan and on the Upper West Side. But the most expensive residential sale was an $82.5 million, off-market trade at 220 Central Park South, which also comes in at the 13th largest residential sale in New York City’s history. Another chart-topper is the second-highest transaction, within 730 Fifth Avenue, which sold for $66 million, achieving the biggest per-square-foot price in recent years at $11,400.

There were also other record-breakers, such as the $60 million sale of a unit in 150 Charles Street, setting a new pricing record for the most expensive condo ever sold below 14th Street.

“Even as buyer preferences evolved in NYC’s residential market and broader economic conditions continued to shift throughout 2025, demand for high-quality homes remained steady, especially in central neighborhoods with prime inventory,” the analysis says. “Well-priced, well-located properties continued to attract significant attention from affluent buyers and investors, reflecting confidence at the upper end of the market.”

Check out more info on the top 10 residential sales of 2025, ranked by closing price:

1. 220 Central Park South #45A | $82,500,000

This off-market sale is the 13th largest residential transaction ever in New York City history. Unit 45A is located in a the Robert A.M. Stern-designed 220 Central Park South in Midtown, a limestone-clad, 70-story tower on Billionaires’ Row, which also boasts an 18-story “Villa” tower. The condo building, with a total of 118 units, is often referred to as one of the most expensive in the country — in fact, five of the top 10 most expensive residential sales of all time took part in 220 Central Park South. Among the deals there, hedge fund billionaire Ken Griffin shelled out $238 million for a 23,000-square-foot quadple in 2019, shattering price records for the country.

The 45th-floor unit offers 6,500 square feet with five bedroom and seven bathrooms, including two bedrooms and two bathrooms within the primary suite. The remaining three bedrooms, along with the gourmet kitchen and a dining room can be found on the opposite wing of the apartment. There is also a wine room, a private library and two balconies.

According to The New York Post, the buyer was an limited liability corporation tied to Huizenga Holdings, the family-run investment firm founded by the late business magnate H. Wayne Huizenga. The deal closed March 4, 2025. It also sold only two years ago, in 2023, for $75 million, when it was bought by Byron Allen, the founder of Allen Media Group.

Both sides of the deal was brokered by Deborah Kern of the Corcoran Group.

2. 730 Fifth Avenue #25A | $66,000,000

While this transaction technically closed on December 30, 2024, its sale was not recorded until January 8, 2025, and missed all the lists for last year, so it earned a mention in PropertyShark’s analysis because of its achievement: The nearly 5,800-square-foot condo within The Aman New York at 730 Fifth Avenue in Central Midtown represents the highest rate in the building and among the top price-per-square-footage figures recorded in the city in recent years — $11,400-per-square-foot.

The apartment, a four-bedroom, five-bathroom, closed below its asking price of $79 million. The condo also a features a 500-square-foot terrace with views of Central Park. We hear Modlin Group founder and CEO Adam Modlin brought the buyer in the deal.

The Aman New York is aGold LEED-certified building on Billionaires’ Row that was built in 1921. Reimagined by architect Jean-Michel Gathy, the building is now an uber-luxe hotel-condo with 83 hotel rooms and 22 private residences on the upper floors. It was developed by OKO Group, the U.S. development firm founded by Aman’s CEO and Chairman Vlad Doronin, who was also behind 2024’s most expensive sale, a five-story penthouse that traded for $135 million.

3. 150 Charles Street #9A | $60,000,000

Sold in an off-market transaction, this West Village sale created a new benchmark for downtown Manhattan. No other condo has sold for more below 14th Street (the previous record was $59 million). The 5,840-square-foot duplex in a 1938 West Village building traded in March. It offers five bedrooms and five-and-a-half baths and 3,207 square feet of private terraces with panoramic Hudson River views. There is a 600-square-foot, double-height living room with a sculptural spiral staircase, an attached library with a gas fireplace and a eat-in chef’s kitchen with marble countertops and backsplashes.

Financier Harsh Padia and his wife, interior designer Purvi Padia purchased it for $29 million in 2016. The latest sale was the second-highest for the building at 150 Charles Street, home to Jon Bon Jovi, and Ben Stiller. Peter Zaitzeff of SERHANT. and Jim St. André of Compass were behind the deal.

4. 960 5th Avenue #12 | $53,500,000

At the top of the year, the Upper East Side residence that belonged to philanthropist Anne Hendricks Bass was sold. This full-floor co-op in the Lenox Hill 12-story, pre-war cooperative, the unit offers many top-tier amenities, including views of the West Side saline and Central Park. The living room boasts 13-foot ceilings , while there are five wood-burning fireplaces and a kitchen built for grand scale entertaining. With eight bedrooms and seven-and-a-half baths, the sale includes two “staff rooms” on the third floor of the adjoining 3 East 77th Street.

The 77-unit building at 960 Fifth Avenue, designed by Rosario Candela, offers services such as a includes a 24-hour doorman, multiple porters, and a resident manager, as well as maid and laundry service. The building also has a fully-staffed dining room, in-house chef, catering kitchen, a roof top exercise room, roof terrace for owners, and private storage.

5. 217 West 57th Street #121 | $47,469,125

Located within the Central Park Tower, the tallest primarily residential structure in the world, this full-floo condo boasts forever views of Central Park, as well as the Manhattan skyline and Hudson and East Rivers. The 6,700-square-foot features 11-foot tall, floor-t0-ceiling windows, a formal reception gallery and triple exposures. With five bedrooms, the Primary Suite encompasses the entire western wing with a formal sitting room, oversized bathroom with dual features.

Central Park Tower, which rises 1,500 feet above, was designed by Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill, with interiors by Rottet Studios. The building’s private Central Park Tower Club offers 50,000 square feet of amenities, such as a spa, private screening room, outdoor recreational spaces and a business center. Located on the 100th floor with an elevation of 1,000 feet, 10Cubed boasts private Michelin-star dining and one of the world’s highest ballrooms. The Club provides an outdoor landscaped terrace, a 60-foot saltwater pool, and an outdoor movie theater with bar and grill. Inside, there is a sunlit saltwater lap pool and hot tub, a double-height windowed sports court and a high-tech fitness center.

6. 111 West 57th Street #PT 72 | $46,900,000

A triplex penthouse in a 1924 Central Park South building, it was designed by the award-winning Studio Sofield. The 7,163-square-foot home features four bedrooms, five-and-a-half baths with interior design and furnishings by the acclaimed Banda of London. A full-floor, open-air, loggia is located directly below the duplex lower level, offers a 360-degree views directly centered over Central Park to the North. A direct elevator entry gallery leads into the great room which features 14-foot ceilings and floor-to-ceiling windows with views onto Central Park. To the south, there are also views of the Statue of Liberty and One World Trade Center. As for the primary bedroom, it boasts views of the park, a large dressing room with a wet bar and a windowed bathroom.

7. 50 West 66th Street #47E | $46,775,031

In a deal closed in late October, this condo trade was the highest priced on the Upper West Side. Located in one of the neighborhood’s newest and tallest towers, the price achieved of $6,738-per-square-foot indicates a strong demand for modern properties in the Lincoln Square area, according to PropertyShark. Designed by Snøhetta and developed by Extell and Tennor Holding, the 69-story structure reach 775 feet high. Recently finished, the building holds 127 condo units. It is situated on the interior lot between Columbus Avenue and Central Park West with frontage on both West 65th and West 66th Streets. Lisa K. Lippman of Brown Harris Stevens was behind the deal.

8. 973 Fifth Avenue | $46,000,000

This sale is the only single-family property to make the top 10 list. Designed by Stanford White, the Gilded Age home is one of the few remaining of its kind in Manhattan, the five-story, limestone residence sits directly across Central Park. The 16,000-square-foot Beaux-Arts mansion was initially asking $80 million, though its last ask was $49.9 million. The seller, an entity tied to former Goldman Sachs partner David Leuschen, had purchased the home for $42 million back in 2012 and undertook a large-scale renovation project in 2016. The buyer, listed as Bliss on 5th LLC officially closed on the deal on May 21. Carrie Chiang of The Corcoran Group had the listing, while the buyer was represented by Adam Modlin of The Modlin Group.

9. 217 West 57th Street #116 | $45,938,000

Another closing within the Central Park Tower, this 6,700-square-foot residence features a grand salon with triple exposures. featuring triple exposures. There is an oversized, gourmet eat-in-kitchen with corner views through floor-to-ceiling windows, custom cabinetry by Smallbone of Devizes, and premium Miele appliances. The primary suite, the first of five bedrooms and five baths, in the western wing offers a formal sitting room, oversized bathroom with dual features.

10. 740 Park Avenue #4B/5B | 45,000,000

Ken Griffin purchased this duplex co-op, another one of the highest cooperative transactions. With approximately 8,500 square feet, the 18-room home is located in the 19-story Art Deco building from the 1930s. Julia Koch, who purchased the home with her late husband David Koch in 2004 for $17 million, was the seller. The asking price was originally $60 million. The deal was brokered by Leighton Candler, Bradley Comisar, and Jennifer Reardon of The Corcoran Group.

