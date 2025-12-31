2026 PREVIEW: Beyond Mayor Mamdani, these will likely be the biggest New York political stories in the new year

With 2025 coming to a close, all eyes are on the incoming Mamdani administration and the promise of a so-called “new era” for New York City. But beyond the mayoral transition, 2026 is shaping up to be a pivotal year in city and state politics — defined by special elections, crowded congressional races, the continued rise of young progressives, and a high-stakes gubernatorial contest.

From City Hall to Capitol Hill, voters will weigh in on congressional seats, State Senate and Assembly races, the comptroller’s office, and the governor and lieutenant governor’s races, alongside several special elections that could reshape the city’s political balance.

Below are some of the biggest political stories amNewYork is tracking as the new year begins.

Mamdani’s new era

The Queens Assembly member, first elected to public office in 2020, emerged victorious in the 2025 mayoral election and will be sworn into office on New Year’s Day in a pair of ceremonies marking the start of his administration.

Mamdani’s first months in office will be closely watched as he begins to implement a progressive agenda while navigating the City Council’s dynamics and relationships in Albany.

In November, Manhattan Council Member Julie Menin announced that she had secured enough support to become the next City Council speaker when the new session begins in January.

Menin, who is widely viewed as a moderate, is expected to take office just days after Mamdani’s Jan. 1 inauguration. While she does not align squarely with the city’s progressive wing, Menin has said she hopes to collaborate with the incoming mayor on his affordability agenda, signaling a potentially more cooperative dynamic between City Hall and the Council.

That relationship will be closely watched, given years of tension between outgoing Mayor Eric Adams and Speaker Adrienne Adams, whose strained partnership has often complicated negotiations over public safety, housing, and the city budget. Whether Mamdani and Menin can avoid similar conflicts may determine how quickly the new mayor can advance his legislative priorities at the city level.

Special elections in Manhattan

A special election will be held Feb. 3 to fill the 74th Assembly District seat vacated by Harvey Epstein, who was elected to the City Council in November.

Former Council Member Keith Powers, who was term-limited, has emerged as a strong contender after securing the Democratic county committee’s nomination. Other candidates who sought the nomination included nonprofit leader Sarah Batchu, St. Vartan Park Conservancy President Kevin O’Keefe, and Marquis Jenkins, a district leader and director of advocacy for Housing Works.

Given the district’s Democratic makeup, the party’s nominee is widely expected to prevail.

Meanwhile, City Council Member Erik Bottcher announced this month that he is dropping his congressional bid to instead run for an open State Senate seat vacated by Sen. Brad Hoylman-Sigal, who will assume office as Manhattan Borough President on Jan. 1.

Hochul’s reelection bid

As 2026 approaches, Gov. Kathy Hochul is gearing up for a contested reelection campaign. She faces competition from within her own party with a primary challenge from Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado, and must balance expectations from progressive voters in New York City with broader appeal across suburban and upstate regions.

Meanwhile, Republican contenders have already begun to stake out their positions. U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, once viewed as a leading GOP challenger to Hochul, abruptly ended her campaign in December and announced she will also not seek reelection to her House seat. Some observers see Stefanik’s decision as a reflection of a tough upcoming year for Republicans and an anticipated “blue wave” of Democratic Congressional and state victories in November.

Stefanik’s decision came just over a month after she formally entered the race, and she cited both personal and strategic considerations. Stefanik’s withdrawal gave momentum to Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman, who quickly secured the endorsement of former President Donald Trump as he seeks both the Republican gubernatorial nomination and the governor’s seat itself.

Hochul’s campaign will also have to navigate its relationship with local leaders, including Mayor Zohran Mamdani, whose progressive base could both buoy and complicate her efforts to consolidate Democratic support statewide.

Congressional races to watch

Voters will look to fill no fewer than two House seats being vacated by a pair of long-time Democratic incumbents who have each spent the better part of three decades in those offices. Those races come as other incumbent House Democrats in New York face a wave of challenges from the left in the wake of Mayor Mamdani’s victory in November.

U.S. Rep. Nydia Velázquez’s announcement in November that she would not seek a 17th term opened the door to a wide-open race in one of New York City’s most progressive congressional districts, which includes neighborhoods such as Long Island City, Sunnyside, Greenpoint, and Bushwick.

Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso has already entered the race and quickly consolidated establishment support. Public Advocate Jumaane Williams and City Council Members Shekar Krishnan, Lincoln Restler, Crystal Hudson, Sandy Nurse, and Jennifer Gutiérrez have all endorsed Reynoso.

The Democratic Socialists of America are expected to nominate a candidate in the new year. City Council Member Tiffany Cabán and Assembly Member Claire Valdez are both expected to seek the DSA endorsement, according to City & State, with Valdez widely anticipated to receive the nod. A DSA-backed candidate would likely draw support from figures such as Mayor Mamdani and Sen. Sanders, setting up a clear ideological contrast in the race.

Meanwhile, the race to replace longtime U.S. Rep. Jerrold Nadler already has a crowded field running to be the new voice for the 12th District that spans much of Manhattan from the East Side to the West Side. The crowded field includes Assembly Member Micah Lasher, a former Nadler aide; Assembly Member Alex Bores; and Jack Schlossberg, the Kennedy family heir and media personality.

In the Bronx, incumbent U.S. Rep. Ritchie Torres, first elected in 2020, is facing a number of challengers in the Democratic primary this June. U.S. Rep. Dan Goldman, another incumbent Democrat, is also being primaried in June by outgoing City Comptroller and former Brooklyn Council Member Brad Lander.

New York’s election season formally begins with the June 23 primary, when voters will decide who advances to the Nov. 3 general election ballot.