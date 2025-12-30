2026 PREVIEW: Important dates for New Yorkers to remember this year

Another year in New York City is coming to a close, and 2026 is poised to hit the ground running with a new mayor and several events on the horizon.

Here are some dates that New Yorkers should put on their calendars for the New Year:

Jan. 1, 2026 — Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani’s inauguration

Incoming mayor Zohran Mamdani is set to be inaugurated on New Year’s Day in two separate swearing-in ceremonies: NYS Attorney General Letitia James will administer the oath of office to Mamdani at midnight on Dec. 31, while Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders will swear in the mayor at a public ceremony at 1 p.m. on Jan. 1. The new mayor will also host a block party for the public following the ceremony.

Jan. 20-Feb. 12, 2026 — NYC Restaurant Week

Get ready to eat, New York City! The winter edition of NYC Restaurant Week returns for a multi-week opportunity to experience New York City’s vast dining scene through pre-fixe menus at hundreds of restaurants throughout the Five Boroughs. Menus and reservations go live on Jan. 7.

Feb. 17, 2026 — Lunar New Year

Chinatown is leading the way in ringing in the Lunar New Year, this year honoring the Year of the Horse! The annual Firecracker Ceremony & Cultural Festival will take place on Feb. 17, however the parade will take place on March 1 with a festival and booths.

March 17, 2026 — St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Grab your best green, lest you be pinched! The St. Patrick’s Day Parade brings out all of those with Irish ancestry (and the Irish at heart) with a huge gathering. This year, Robert J. McCann will serve as the Grand Marshal.

March 26, 2026 — Mets Home Opener

The New York Mets are kicking off their home season on March 26, facing off against the Pittsburgh Pirates. The teams will also face off on March 28-29.

April 3, 2026 — Yankees Home Opener

Fear not, Yankee fans — your home opener is coming soon as well! The New York Yankees will kick off their home season on April 3 against the Miami Marlins.

May 25, 2026 — Memorial Day

On Memorial Day, all Five Boroughs celebrate those who served in the military with parades and celebrations throughout the weekend.

June 19, 2026 — Juneteenth

June 19 marks the United States holiday Juneteenth, which celebrates the day enslaved African Americans in Texas were finally informed of their freedom under the Emancipation Proclamation. The historic day was recently recognized as an official NYC holiday.

June 23, 2026 — New York Primary

This year’s election season in New York starts off with the decision of who will be on the ballot in the general election in November. On the ballot will be congressional seats, state senate, comptroller and assembly seats, a couple of special elections and the Governor and Lt. Governor seats.

June 26, 2026 – Last day of public school

School’s out for summer! Kids will start off summer break after the last day of school, which is set for June 26. This date may vary if your kids go to private school.

June 28, 2026 – NYC Pride March

Happy Pride! Like years past, there will be tons of Pride events taking place throughout the month June, all leading up to the annual Pride March in Manhattan. The march was first held in 1970 and has been an annual demonstration of civil rights.

July 4, 2026 — Macy’s Fourth of July Fireworks Show

Macy’s puts on a spectacular show of fireworks that are viewable throughout the city every Fourth of July. There are several vantage points throughout the city, allowing New Yorkers to watch the sky light up with fireworks. This year also marks the 250th birthday of the United States of America, and New York City will be celebrating!

Aug. 23, 2026 — US Open begins

The best tennis players in the world will once again compete for grand slam glory at the US Open, the two-week tournament hosted at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center at Flushing Meadows-Corona Park in Queens. The competition will finish off on Sept.13.

Sept. 11, 2026 — Anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks

2026 marks the 25th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, which claimed the lives of 2,977 people who perished in the coordinated assault on the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and United Airlines Flight 93 in Shanksville, PA.

Oct. 8-11, 2026 — New York Comic Con

Get ready to see some superheroes on the train. New York Comic Con returns with days worth of panels, meet and greets, cosplaying and so much more, allowing your inner geek to soar!

Oct. 31, 2026 – Village Halloween Parade

Rain or shine, this spooky tradition in New York City never disappoints. The Village Halloween Parade will be celebrating its 53rd year with a massive parade filled with costumes, tricks and treats.

Nov. 1, 2026 — TCS NYC Marathon

The day after Halloween, runners will be lacing up for the TCS New York City Marathon. The marathon draws out millions of spectators each year and runners from all over the country (and the world) who qualify for this annual race take on the five-borough course.

Nov. 3, 2026 – Election Day

Will Governor Hochul be reelected? Get ready to cast your votes in this race (and several others) this Election Day! Make sure you are registered to vote!

Nov. 26, 2026 – Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is one thing you can always count on to kick off the holiday season. Like in years past, the parade will feature larger-than-life balloons of your favorite pop culture character, live performances, and interactive floats.

Dec. 31, 2026 — New Year’s Eve in Times Square

And just like that, another year is over, and New Yorkers will be readying themselves for 2027 and like always, Times Square will be New Year’s Eve central with live performances and the countdown to Jan. 1.