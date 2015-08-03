$20G stolen from man’s car while he’s on bodega run, NYPD says

Police say surveillance footage captured the suspect and the vehicle he fled in.

A man had $20,000 stolen from his unlocked car while he went on a bodega run last week, the NYPD said.

According to the NYPD, the Ford Explorer was parked at the corner of Webster Avenue and East 178th Street on July 24 in the Bronx while a 40-year-old man went into a nearby bodega. When he returned, he noticed that a bag containing more than $20,000 was missing, the NYPD said.

Surveillance footage captured the suspect and the vehicle he fled in, police said.

There have not been any arrests. Anyone with any information is asked to call 800-577-TIPS.