Police from the 70th Precinct investigate a fatal shooting at 85 Crooke Avenue on Sept 17..

A 21-year-old man has been charged in the fatal shooting of a Brooklyn man outside his home near Prospect Park earlier this week, police said.

Officers from the 70th Precinct responded around 8:44 p.m. Wednesday to a 911 call reporting an assault in front of 85 Crooke Ave. They found 24-year-old Ramel Ingram with a gunshot wound to his chest, according to the NYPD.

Ingram was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said Thursday they arrested Kindle Akinola, 21, of Parkside Avenue, in connection with the killing.

Akinola, who lives less than half a mile from Ingram, was charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

Authorities did not clarify what had led to the shooting or Akinola’s arrest.

Wednesday’s incident marks the second homicide in the 70th Precinct so far this year, and the seventh shooting, police data show.