New York Lottery ticket worth $24 million claimed at the last minute

The winner submitted the ticket just two days before the deadline, officials said.

Better late than never.

A New Yorker finally claimed the $24.1 million lottery ticket for the May 25, 2016, drawing, the New York State Lottery announced Wednesday.

The unidentified winner, who will reveal him or herself pending a state background review, submitted the ticket Tuesday, just two days before the deadline to claim the winnings, according to officials.

The ticket, which was sold at Renu Corp Grocery & Tobacco in TriBeCa, went unclaimed since the drawing and the state urged the person to come forward.

The winner noticed the news and thoroughly searched their home, where they found the ticket, with the winning numbers 05-12-13-22-25-35 and bonus number 51, in a pile with other lottery tickets, according to officials.

“We are thrilled that this lucky winner was able to locate this life-changing ticket,” Gweneth Dean, the director of the state commission’s division of the lottery said in a statement. “We look forward to introducing this multimillionaire who came forward in the nick of time.”