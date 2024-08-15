27-year-old man gunned down on Bronx street

A 27-year-old man was shot on Sheridan Avenue in the Bronx on Aug. 15, 2024.

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Bronx detectives are looking for the shooter who gunned down a 27-year-old man near an apartment building early Thursday morning.

According to law enforcement sources, officers from the 44th Precinct responded to a 911 call of an assault in progress on Aug. 15 at approximately 1:12 a.m. in front of 1310 Sheridan Ave. in Claremont.

When officers arrived, they found Muhamadou Gumaneh, of Hoe Avenue in the Bronx, riddled with gunshot holes throughout his body.

EMS responded and rushed the victim to NYC Health and Hospitals/Lincoln where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities said the suspect, who remains at large, shot Gumaneh from across the street, and was able to flee on foot along Marcy Avenue toward Grand Concourse before police arrived.

Six shell casings of an unknown caliber were recovered at the scene.

Police said the suspect was wearing a black shirt, black pants and a baseball hat at the time of the shooting.

So far, no arrests have been made, but the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

The 44th Precinct reported 11 homicides year-to-date through Aug. 11, one fewer than the total through the same date in 2023, according to the most recent CompStat report. Shootings were also down 6.2%.