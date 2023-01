2023 Australian Open: 31 Americans will compete in the year’s first Grand Slam

Thirty-one Americans (17 women, 14 men) are set to compete in the singles main draws of the Australian Open next week in Melbourne, leading all nations in men’s, women’s, and total main draw singles players.

Play begins on Sunday night ET, with Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula, Frances Tiafoe, Madison Keys, and Danielle Collins all scheduled to play on Day 1 of the 2023 Australian Open.

The full list of American singles players, with their first-round opponents:

American Women in 2023 Australian Open

(3) Jessica Pegula v. Jaqueline Cristian (ROU)

(7) Coco Gauff v. Katerina Siniakova (CZE)

(10) Madison Keys v. Anna Blinkova

(13) Danielle Collins v. Anna Kalinskaya

(28) Amanda Anisimova v. Marta Kostyuk (UKR)

Sloane Stephens v. Anastasia Potapova

Alison Riske-Amritraj v. Marketa Vondrousova (CZE)

Bernarda Pera v. Moyuka Uchijima (JPN)

Shelby Rogers v. Arianne Hartono (NED)

Claire Liu v. Madison Brengle

Lauren Davis v. Danka Kovinic (MNE)

Caty McNally v. (11) Paola Badosa (ESP)

Sofia Kenin v. (24) Victoria Azarenka

(WC) Taylor Townsend v. Diane Parry (FRA)

(Q) CoCo Vandeweghe v. Anhelina Kalinina (UKR)

(Q) Katie Volynets v. Evgeniya Rodina

American Men in 2023 Australian Open

(8) Taylor Fritz v. Nikoloz Basilashvili (GEO)

(16) Frances Tiafoe v. Daniel Altmaier (GER)

(29) Sebastian Korda v. Cristian Garin (CHI)

Tommy Paul v. Jan-Lennard Struff (GER)

Maxime Cressy v. Albert Ramos-Vinolas (ESP)

John Isner v. Adrian Mannarino (FRA)

Brandon Nakashima v. Mackenzie McDonald

Jenson Brooksby v. Chris O’Connell (AUS)

Marcos Giron v. (7) Daniil Medvedev

JJ Wolf v. Jordan Thompson (AUS)

Ben Shelton v. Zhizhen Zhang (CHN)

(WC) Chris Eubanks v. Soonwoo Kwon (KOR)

(Q) Brandon Holt v. Aleksandar Vukic (AUS)

