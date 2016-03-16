5 slashed, stabbed during brawl in Washington Heights: NYPD

All five victims are expected to survive, police said.

Five people were rushed to area hospitals after a brawl that broke out in the streets of Washington Heights Wednesday morning.

According to police, the fight broke out just before 6 a.m. on Amsterdam Avenue near 171st Street.

Police said a 31-year-old man and a 24-year-old man were stabbed in the stomach while a 28-year-old man and a 44-year-old woman were slashed in the chest and a 30-year-old woman was slashed in the face.

All of the victims are expected to survive, according to police.

So far, no arrests have been made. Authorities said they are searching for two men in connection with the violent attack.