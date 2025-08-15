51-year-old man fatally stabbed on Harlem street: NYPD

A view of 306 West 128th Street in Harlem, where a 51-year-old man was fatally stabbed Friday.

A 51-year-old man was fatally stabbed Friday afternoon in northeastern Harlem, authorities said.

Police said officers responded around 1:22 p.m. to a 911 call reporting an assault in progress outside 306 West 128th Street, in Manhattan’s 32nd Precinct.

According to law enforcement, they found the 51-year-old man with multiple stab wounds to his body on the pavement outside an affordable housing complex that also houses a nonprofit to support families affected by violence.

EMS took the victim to NYC Health + Hospitals/Harlem in critical condition, where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

Authorities said they have yet to determine what led to the fatal assault. The suspect was described as a heavy-set man with a dark complexion, last seen wearing dark-colored shorts and a T-shirt.

Friday’s fatal stabbing marks the tenth homicide so far this year in Harlem’s 32nd Precinct, per the latest NYPD data.