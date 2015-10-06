Quantcast
Authorities: 6 men caught with 3,000 pounds of pot in Queens

Jamie Reysen
October 6, 2015
1 min read
An undated stock photo of marijuana. Photo Credit: iStock

Authorities say DEA task force members busted six men with 3,000 pounds of marijuana in Queens early Monday.

Six suspects are facing drug charges after being caught with 3,000 pounds of marijuana worth $3.5 million in Queens, authorities said.

Queens District Attorney Richard A. Brown said the six suspects were arrested after being caught removing cartons of marijuana from a tractor-trailer parked on Ireland Street in Elmhurst, across the street from the Good Fortune Supermarket, at about 1:25 a.m. Monday. Members of the DEA’s New York Drug Enforcement Task Force saw the suspects moving the drugs, which have a street value of $3.5 million, Brown said.

The suspects also had between $200,000 and $300,000 in cash, authorities say.

Brown said the six suspects “made a mistake by stopping in Queens County to distribute their wares.”

The suspects have been identified as Weiyang Yao, 47; Yuejiang Zeng, 53; Shan Wu Zhang, 30; Duanzhao Zhang, 38; Tong Shun Zhang, 29; and Tong Zhew Zhang, 24. They are awaiting arraignment and will be charged with first-degree criminal possession of marijuana, authorities said.

