Authorities: 6 men caught with 3,000 pounds of pot in Queens

Six suspects are facing drug charges after being caught with 3,000 pounds of marijuana worth $3.5 million in Queens, authorities said.

Queens District Attorney Richard A. Brown said the six suspects were arrested after being caught removing cartons of marijuana from a tractor-trailer parked on Ireland Street in Elmhurst, across the street from the Good Fortune Supermarket, at about 1:25 a.m. Monday. Members of the DEA’s New York Drug Enforcement Task Force saw the suspects moving the drugs, which have a street value of $3.5 million, Brown said.

The suspects also had between $200,000 and $300,000 in cash, authorities say.

Brown said the six suspects “made a mistake by stopping in Queens County to distribute their wares.”

The suspects have been identified as Weiyang Yao, 47; Yuejiang Zeng, 53; Shan Wu Zhang, 30; Duanzhao Zhang, 38; Tong Shun Zhang, 29; and Tong Zhew Zhang, 24. They are awaiting arraignment and will be charged with first-degree criminal possession of marijuana, authorities said.