6-year-old girl found dead in Bronx apartment, her body was bruised: NYPD

A 6-year-old girl from the South Bronx is dead with police saying the child’s body appeared to have been battered and bruised.

Police received a 911 call at around 4 a.m. Friday that there was an unconscious child inside an apartment at the NYCHA Forest Houses, located at 730 East 160st St.

Upon arrival, officers found the 6-year-old girl unconscious with bruising and trauma to her wrists and body. The young girl, identified as Jalayah Eason, was transported to NYC Health & Hospitals/Lincoln, where she was pronounced deceased. Jalayah lived in the apartment where she found.

Police said the Medical Examiner will determine the child’s cause of death. There have been no arrests, and the investigation remains ongoing.