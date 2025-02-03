65-year-old woman killed after being struck by truck in Morrisania

A 65-year-old woman was fatally struck by a large truck Monday morning while crossing Franklin Avenue in Morrisania, according to police.

The incident occurred around 9 a.m. between East 168th and East 169th streets, when a southbound truck hit the woman as she crossed the street. Police found her unconscious with severe trauma to her body.

Emergency responders transported her to NYC Health + Hospitals/Lincoln, where she was pronounced dead, authorities said.

The 43-year-old truck driver remained at the scene. No arrests have been made, but police say the investigation is ongoing.