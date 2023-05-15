Quantcast
67-year-old woman dead, 8-year-old injured in Brooklyn house fire: NYPD

DSC_0987
Firefighters putting out a blaze (file)

A 67-year-old woman is dead and an 8-year-old girl is in stable condition following a fire that erupted in a house in Brooklyn early Monday morning.

Police said that the blaze broke out at around 2 a.m. at 292 East 92nd St., in Brownsville, and when firefighters arrived, they discovered the 67-year-old and 8-year-old both suffering from smoke inhalation.

The pair were both transported to NYC Health & Hospitals/Kings County, where the 67-year-old was pronounced dead, and the girl in stable condition.

The FDNY Fire Marshal will determine the cause of the fire. The investigation remains ongoing.

The identify of the deceased is pending family notification.

