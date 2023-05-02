68-year-old MTA worker struck over the head with broom during dispute with women

Three women got into a dispute with an MTA employee in the Bronx last month before one of them struck the worker in the head with a broom while the two others punched him, police said.

The argument between the MTA employee, a 68-year-old man, and the three females took place on the platform of the Wakefield-241st Street subway station at around 8:15 a.m. on Sunday, April 16, cops said.

The dispute escalated and one of the women hit the worker with a broom, while the two others struck him with their fists. The women then fled the subway station on foot.

The worker was treated on the scene for a laceration to the head.

Police have released surveillance photos of the females obtained from the MTA. Police did not know what sparked the argument.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).