LATEST PAPER
25° Good Morning
SEARCH
25° Good Morning
News

7-Eleven expands home delivery in NYC, but Slurpees not on the menu

7-Eleven

7-Eleven Photo Credit: Barry Sloan

By HEATHER SENISON
Print

If you want brain-freeze delivered to your door, you'll have to wait a little longer.

7-Eleven expanded its home delivery service to New York City and two other cities Tuesday but its most well-known item, the Slurpee, isn't on the menu for now.

Customers in Chicago, Los Angeles and parts of New York can order other items from the convenience store chain, including chicken wings, cold medicine and paper towels. Orders are made through the app or website of DoorDash.

Slurpees, the brightly-colored slushy frozen treat, are "best when consumed immediately," said 7-Eleven spokeswoman Margaret Chabris. But DoorDash said it is testing ways to get them delivered without melting.

Alcohol is not currently being delivered because of complicated state laws, but 7-Eleven said it is working on ways to deliver it in the future.

By HEATHER SENISON

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

News photos & videos

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders announced on Feb. 19 Bernie Sanders enters 2020 presidential race
Kathy Wylde, president and chief executive of the ‘Sad day’: Business group leader on Amazon’s NYC pullout
On Wednesday, Mayor Bill de Blasio and Corey Public officials offer condolences in the death of Det. Brian Simonsen
Skyler, a 2-year-old Papillon from New York, stretches Meet some of the competitors at the Westminster Dog Show
The New York Aquarium moved five endangered Atlantic Five endangered Atlantic sturgeon now on exhibit at NY Aquarium
Department of Environmental Protection Commissioner Vincent Sapienza said DEP says it shared lead-testing data with tenants