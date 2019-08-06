News Man hit, killed by 7 train in Manhattan; service snarled during rush hour, NYPD says A man was fatally hit by a 7 train at the Fifth Avenue-Bryant Park station in Manhattan on Tuesday, police said. Photo Credit: Getty Images/Andrew Burton By Lauren Cook lauren.cook@amny.com @L_Cook865 Updated August 6, 2019 7:05 PM Print Share fbShare Tweet Email A man was fatally struck by a 7 train in Manhattan on Tuesday, snarling service on the line during the peak evening commute, police and MTA officials said. The man was struck by a southbound train at the Fifth Avenue-Bryant Park station just before 5:30 p.m., according to an NYPD spokesman. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Service on the 7 line was suspended between 34th Street-Hudson Yards and Queensboro Plaza while police investigated at the station. The MTA resumed regular service around 7 p.m., but warned of extensive delays. “Continue to consider alternate routes, but expect crowded platforms and trains, and a longer ride than usual,” NYC Transit tweeted. Customers can take the N, W, E, F, M or R lines for alternate service to and from Queens. By Lauren Cook lauren.cook@amny.com @L_Cook865 Lauren joined amNY.com as a news editor in 2016. Previously, she worked as a web producer at CBS New York and News 12. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.