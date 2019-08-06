A man was fatally struck by a 7 train in Manhattan on Tuesday, snarling service on the line during the peak evening commute, police and MTA officials said.

The man was struck by a southbound train at the Fifth Avenue-Bryant Park station just before 5:30 p.m., according to an NYPD spokesman. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Service on the 7 line was suspended between 34th Street-Hudson Yards and Queensboro Plaza while police investigated at the station. The MTA resumed regular service around 7 p.m., but warned of extensive delays.

“Continue to consider alternate routes, but expect crowded platforms and trains, and a longer ride than usual,” NYC Transit tweeted.

Customers can take the N, W, E, F, M or R lines for alternate service to and from Queens.