A party under a bridge: 88rising’s Head in the Clouds lights up Brooklyn in 10-year anniversary celebration of Asian culture and artists

Last month, 88rising’s Head in the Clouds in NYC once again proved that they are music pioneers with a diverse lineup of artists that embraced Asian talent and culture in a phenomenal night of dance music at Under the K Bridge.

The Beastie Boys’ song “No Sleep Till Brooklyn” never rang more true than on Sept. 20 when Head in the Clouds lit up the Kosciuszko Bridge in Greenpoint. The beloved annual festival made its debut appearance at Under the K Bridge, where thousands filled the space to hear icons like ISOxo, Rich Brian, Yuki Chiba, KUN, and more.

“It’s been pretty amazing. We all know that 88rising has always been highlighting Asian Americans and Asian artists in general. So, to be part of that representation feels great. I just love playing on the stage,” DJ Nick Cheo told amNewYork.

“It’s kind of a double-edged sword because I feel like Asian American artists, myself included, tend to box themselves into the Asian American category, whereas I’d rather just be an artist who happens to be Asian, and I think 88rising does a great job of highlighting Asian communities. For me, I want to be an artist not classified as an Asian American artist, that is my ultimate goal,” DJ Nick Cheo added.

Since its inception, Head in the Clouds, sponsored by the TAAF (The Asian American Foundation (TAAF)—the leading national organization advancing safety, belonging, and prosperity for the AAPI community—has been focused on raising AAPI awareness and uplifting Asian culture on a global stage.

“The Asian American Foundation (TAAF), was honored to support Head in the Clouds. Our Asian + American campaign celebrates the beauty and complexity of dual identities while fostering a deeper sense of belonging for Asian Americans everywhere. Like 88Rising, TAAF is committed to creating spaces where Asian Americans feel seen, valued, and connected and we believe tonight was a true testament to that shared vision,” Norman Chen, CEO of TAAF, said.

Attendees had the option to float between two stages, beneath the bridge, where they could witness live singers like GEMINI, Rich Brian, and KUN or the master DJ skills of DJ Mandy, ISOxo, and GroovyRoom. Flashing lights, lasers, and a booming bass emanated throughout the bridge’s alcoves, as thousands tossed their hands in the air, some even climbing on their friends’ shoulders to dance the night away.

Brooklynite Gabriela Bennett, 28, told amNewYork she appreciated the work 88rising does for Asian artists and was looking forward to seeing Rich Brian that night.

“As a black person, I definitely think seeing other people of color get represented, see themselves musically in different genres, especially like rap, hip hop, definitely can bring some inspiration for people in their own dreams, and definitely fashion as well. It’s really amazing to see that everyone gets their seat at the table. It doesn’t matter if it’s music, movies, TV, or creating. It’s really, really wonderful,” Bennett said.

This year’s Head in the Clouds festival marks 88rising’s 10th anniversary of bringing Asian-centric music from Indonesia, the Philippines, Japan, China, South Korea, and more to Los Angeles and New York. From the global stage to the cinema screen, 88rising has pushed artists to the forefront, especially with its label, which is home to Joji, Jackson Wang, NIKI, Rich Brian, and others.

From the music to the special curation of food, Head in the Clouds organizers say it wouldn’t have been possible without sponsors like TAAF, HEYTEA, VITA, Red Bull, and Hennessy.