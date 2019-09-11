LATEST PAPER
Watch the 9/11 ceremony live on 18th anniversary of terror attacks

Families of 9/11 victims gathered at the World

Families of 9/11 victims gathered at the World Trade Center Wednesday, the 18th anniversary of the terrorist attacks.  Photo Credit: Getty Images/Spencer Platt

By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com @ncb417
Print

The annual 9/11 commemoration ceremony began in lower Manhattan Wednesday morning, marking 18 years since the terror attacks. 

The ceremony, on the 9/11 Memorial plaza at the World Trade Center, started with a moment of silence at 8:46 a.m., the time Flight 11 struck the North Tower on Sept. 11, 2001. 

The names of the nearly 3,000 people who died on the day of the attacks, as well as the 1993 World Trade Center bombing, were being read aloud by family members. Watch live below.

9/11 Memorial & Museum

Through commemoration, exhibitions and educational programs, The National September 11 Memorial & Museum, a nonprofit in New York City, remembers and honors the 2,983 people killed in the horrific attacks of September 11, 2001, and February 26, 1993, as well as those who risked their lives to save others and all who demonstrated extraordinary compassion in the aftermath of the attacks.

Nicole Brown

Nicole Brown is the Internet News Manager at amNY.com, covering local news since 2016. She has written for MSNBC.com and was editor-in-chief of NYU’s Washington Square News.

