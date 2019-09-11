News Watch the 9/11 ceremony live on 18th anniversary of terror attacks Families of 9/11 victims gathered at the World Trade Center Wednesday, the 18th anniversary of the terrorist attacks. Photo Credit: Getty Images/Spencer Platt By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com @ncb417 Updated September 11, 2019 9:25 AM Print Share fbShare Tweet Email The annual 9/11 commemoration ceremony began in lower Manhattan Wednesday morning, marking 18 years since the terror attacks. The ceremony, on the 9/11 Memorial plaza at the World Trade Center, started with a moment of silence at 8:46 a.m., the time Flight 11 struck the North Tower on Sept. 11, 2001. The names of the nearly 3,000 people who died on the day of the attacks, as well as the 1993 World Trade Center bombing, were being read aloud by family members. Watch live below. 9/11 Memorial & MuseumThrough commemoration, exhibitions and educational programs, The National September 11 Memorial & Museum, a nonprofit in New York City, remembers and honors the 2,983 people killed in the horrific attacks of September 11, 2001, and February 26, 1993, as well as those who risked their lives to save others and all who demonstrated extraordinary compassion in the aftermath of the attacks. By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com @ncb417 Nicole Brown is the Internet News Manager at amNY.com, covering local news since 2016. She has written for MSNBC.com and was editor-in-chief of NYU’s Washington Square News. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter More on this topic Solemn 9/11 memorial ceremony remembers 2,983 victimsThe annual ceremony at the 9/11 Memorial Plaza began with a moment of silence at 8:46 a.m., when American Airlines Flight 11 struck the North Tower of the World Trade Center. Documentary to show ‘resiliency’ of people who witnessed terror attacksWithout the names of 80 people Patrick Heaphy interviewed as the Twin Towers collapsed, his crew has been relying on social media to identify them. Timeline: How the Sept. 11 terror attacks unfoldedNearly 3,000 people died in the terror attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. Comments We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.