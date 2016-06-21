9/11 Tribute Center to move to larger space

The 9/11 Tribute Center is heading to a new home.

Officials announced Tuesday that the center, which is operated by the September 11th Families’ Association since 2006, will relocate from its current home at 120 Liberty Street to an expanded location at 88 Greenwich Street. The Tribute Center offers visitors exhibits, oral histories and other educational programs.

It is separate from the National 9/11 Memorial and Museum.

“This expansion and relocation will allow countless more residents, visitors and tourists to visit this intrepid museum and learn more about these extraordinary service men and women and the profound and enduring impact they have had on our city and state,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a statement.

The expanded tribute center, which is slated to open next spring, will explore the evolution of counterterrorism after 9/11 and showcase the stories of people around the world who came to help the city after the attacks.