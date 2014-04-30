9/11 website catalogues stories of survivors, witnesses and rescue workers

The crowd-sourced registry will preserve the stories of survivors.

Recovered from the World Trade Center site after the Sept. 11attacks, these structural steel “tridents” rose from the base of 1 World Trade Center. They are now at the entry of the National September 11 Memorial & Museum’s pavilion. Photo Credit: Michael Pisarri / Michael Pisarri

An online, crowd-sourced registry to preserve the stories of 9/11 survivors, witnesses, and rescue and recovery workers was unveiled yesterday by The National September 11 Memorial & Museum.

The website — registries.911memorial.org — also solicits stories concerning the bombing of the World Trade Center in 1993 and maps the locations of 9/11 memorials around the world.

Richard Zimbler, who watched the north tower collapse and is now the president of the World Trade Center Survivors’ Network, has already contributed to the website.

“The dust cloud advanced like a flood from a burst dam as it approached my building,” Zimbler wrote.