The city’s Medical Examiner identified the 1,641st victim of the Sept. 11 terror attacks on Monday, just weeks ahead of the 16th anniversary.

The male victim’s name was withheld at the family’s request. His remains were identified using DNA retesting, the ME’s office said. The last WTC victim to be identified was in 2015.

Only about 60 percent of the 2,753 World Trade Center victims have formally been identified, according to the agency.