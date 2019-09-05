News 22 FDNY members who died from 9/11-related illnesses to be added to memorial wall The FDNY will add 22 names of members who died of 9/11-related illnesses to the World Trade Center Memorial Wall on Friday. Photo Credit: Charles Eckert By Lauren Cook lauren.cook@amny.com @L_Cook865 September 5, 2019 5:37 PM Print Share fbShare Tweet Email Nearly 18 years later, the FDNY is still reeling from the effects of the Sept. 11 terror attacks. The department will add the names of 22 members who died from 9/11-related illnesses to its World Trade Center Memorial Wall on Friday. Fire commissioner Daniel Nigro, first deputy commissioner Laura Kavanagh and chief of department John Sudnik will be joined by the families of the FDNY members during a 4 p.m. ceremony at FDNY Headquarters in Brooklyn. “This solemn wall is a poignant and permanent reminder of the sacrifice of all that responded on September 11th and toiled for weeks and months at the World Trade Center searching for the innocent lives taken that day,” said Nigro said ahead of the ceremony. “Because of their dedication and bravery, each year the already staggering loss suffered by the FDNY continues to grow as illnesses claimed the lives of those who so bravely served our city." More than 200 FDNY members have died of 9/11-related illnesses since the 2001 terror attacks and cleanup efforts at Ground Zero. Earlier this summer, Congress passed the Never Forget the Heroes Act, which permanently authorizes the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund, providing financial assistance to everyone suffering from cancer and other illnesses related to breathing in toxic dust at Ground Zero through 2092. President Donald Trump signed the bill into law about a week after the Senate approved it. The following FDNY members will be added to the WTC Memorial Wall: Firefighter Anthony Alese, Engine Company 9 Doctor Michael G. Guttenberg, Bureau of Health Services Captain Victor C. Valva, Engine Company 167 Firefighter Brent G. Crobak, Engine Company 251 Firefighter Charles Williams, Ladder Company 111 Battalion Chief Robert P. Miuccio, Battalion 22 Firefighter Michael T. McDonald, Ladder Company 128 Firefighter Jimmy Martinez, Engine Company 157 Firefighter Dennis G. Heaney, Ladder Company 157 Firefighter John R. Elges, Ladder Company 134 EMT Felipe A. Torre, Bureau of Training Paramedic Martha Stewart, EMS Station 8 EMT Joseph A. Rodriguez, EMS Station 58 Firefighter Daniel C. Bove, Engine Company 251 Captain John S. Moschella, Engine Company 26 Firefighter Richard H. Meehan, Battalion 06 Lieutenant Timothy P. O'Neill, Ladder Company 5 Firefighter Kevin E. Lennon, Ladder Company 175 Lieutenant John T. Moran, Ladder Company 41 Firefighter Lloyd W. Stuart, Engine Company 3 Firefighter Kevin J. Nolan, Engine Company 79 Firefighter Richard N. Driscoll, Engine Company 91 By Lauren Cook lauren.cook@amny.com @L_Cook865 Lauren joined amNY.com as a news editor in 2016. Previously, she worked as a web producer at CBS New York and News 12. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.