Family members of all city employees who die from 9/11-related illnesses would be covered by insurance under a proposal announced Tuesday by Mayor Bill de Blasio.

De Blasio said he would propose a local law that would create parity for all city employees.

While survivors of fallen police officers, firefighters, EMTs and brass in those departments are covered by city health insurance whether or not their loved ones die during active duty or while in retirement, families of corrections officers and sanitation workers and other city employees are only covered if they die while in active service.

“On our city’s darkest day, thousands of city employees answered the call,” de Blasio said in a statement. “They didn’t hesitate. We need to be there for their families, now and always.”

Officials said the law, if approved, could cover about 5,000 employees in several different city agencies.