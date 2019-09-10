News 9/11 insurance for city workers would expand under bill proposed by de Blasio Mayor Bill de Blasio on Tuesday proposed a law that would provide health insurance coverage for family members of all city employees who die from 9/11-related illnesses. Photo Credit: Charles Eckert By amNewYork September 10, 2019 7:09 PM Print Share fbShare Tweet Email Family members of all city employees who die from 9/11-related illnesses would be covered by insurance under a proposal announced Tuesday by Mayor Bill de Blasio. De Blasio said he would propose a local law that would create parity for all city employees. While survivors of fallen police officers, firefighters, EMTs and brass in those departments are covered by city health insurance whether or not their loved ones die during active duty or while in retirement, families of corrections officers and sanitation workers and other city employees are only covered if they die while in active service. “On our city’s darkest day, thousands of city employees answered the call,” de Blasio said in a statement. “They didn’t hesitate. We need to be there for their families, now and always.” Officials said the law, if approved, could cover about 5,000 employees in several different city agencies. By amNewYork Share on Facebook Share on Twitter More on this topic Timeline: How the Sept. 11 terror attacks unfoldedNearly 3,000 people died in the terror attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. 9/11 ceremony to close streets near World Trade CenterSeveral streets near the World Trade Center will be closed on Wednesday. A filmmaker's search for people he interviewed on 9/11Without the names of the 80 people Patrick Heaphy interviewed as the Twin Towers collapsed, his crew has been sleuthing through the internet and relying on social media in an attempt to identify them. Comments We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.