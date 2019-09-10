LATEST PAPER
72° Good Evening
SEARCH
72° Good Evening
News

9/11 insurance for city workers would expand under bill proposed by de Blasio

Mayor Bill de Blasio on Tuesday proposed a

Mayor Bill de Blasio on Tuesday proposed a law that would provide health insurance coverage for family members of all city employees who die from 9/11-related illnesses. Photo Credit: Charles Eckert

By amNewYork
Print

Family members of all city employees who die from 9/11-related illnesses would be covered by insurance under a proposal announced Tuesday by Mayor Bill de Blasio.

De Blasio said he would propose a local law that would create parity for all city employees.

While survivors of fallen police officers, firefighters, EMTs and brass in those departments are covered by city health insurance whether or not their loved ones die during active duty or while in retirement, families of corrections officers and sanitation workers and other city employees are only covered if they die while in active service.

“On our city’s darkest day, thousands of city employees answered the call,” de Blasio said in a statement. “They didn’t hesitate. We need to be there for their families, now and always.”

Officials said the law, if approved, could cover about 5,000 employees in several different city agencies.

By amNewYork

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

News photos & videos

Phil Alvarez, brother of Det. Luis Alvarez, who died in 9/11 hero honored posthumously
Long Island Rail Road conductor Jerry Savino and LIRR crew discovers $9G on train, finds owner
City gets its first hate crime prevention official
Spectators and participants danced in a downpour at West Indian American Day Parade goes on despite rain
The West Indian American Day Parade in Crown Caribbean culture takes the spotlight at J'Ouvert, Carnival
Ruth Bader Ginsburg turned 86 on March 15, 7 fast facts about Ruth Bader Ginsburg