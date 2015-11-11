96th America’s Parade to take place in Manhattan on Wednesday, Veteran’s Day

The parade will begin at 11:25 a.m. and conclude at around 3:30 p.m.

New York City will commemorate Veteran’s Day Wednesday with the 96th annual America’s Parade, which will run along Fifth Avenue from 26th Street up to 52nd Street.

The parade will begin at 11:25 a.m. and conclude at around 3:30 p.m., rain or shine.

This year the parade marks the 70th anniversary of the end of World War II and the 25th anniversary of Desert Shield.

The United States Navy is the featured military branch at the parade. The Army, Marine, Air Force and Coast Guard will also be represented. More than 20,000 people from various veterans and service groups are expected to participate.

An opening ceremony will be held at The Eternal Light Monument on Fifth Avenue and 24th Street, starting at 10 a.m. The ceremony will end with a wreath laying at 11 a.m.

Former Manhattan district attorney and World War II veteran, Robert Morgenthau, will serve as grand marshal of the parade. Morgenthau, 96, served as Manhattan district attorney from 1975-2009.

Morgenthau served bravely during World War II. He survived the sinking of one destroyer, and an aerial torpedo attack and multiple kamikaze attacks on another ship.