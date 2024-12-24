New York State warns New Yorkers to be aware of stores’ refund and return policies this holiday season.

With recent reports indicating record-breaking consumer spending during the holiday shopping weekend, the New York State Department of State’s Division of Consumer Protection warns shoppers to be aware of essential knowledge regarding return and refund policies.

Since most stores having varying policies, Walter T. Mosley, secretary of state, said buyers need to be aware of the laws that protect them so they can make informed decisions about holiday returns and understand what to look for when reviewing return and refund policies.

“As the holiday shopping season comes to an end, both gift givers and receivers may have changed their minds about what they bought,” Mosley said. “But depending on where you’re returning the items, there may be some limitations. It’s important for consumers to pay attention, prior to purchase, to the return and refund policy so you can exchange that item you’ll never use for something you love.”

When shopping and making returns, the division recommends following these key tips:

1. Pay Attention to Return Policies

New York State law mandates that stores prominently display their refund policies. This information should be available on the item, at the store entrance or near the cash register. If a retailer opts out of accepting returns, they must notify customers clearly before the purchase.

New York State Law does not require retailers to accept returns.

2. Understand the Refund Terms

Retailers are not obligated to provide refunds in any specific format; however, they must clearly outline how refunds will be processed—whether in cash, store credit, or exchange—prior to the transaction. Additionally, any potential return fees should be disclosed upfront.

3. Retain Proof of Purchase

Keeping receipts is vital, especially if you need to return an item. For gift buyers, requesting a gift receipt is advisable, along with preserving the original packaging and confirmation numbers.

Any consumers faced with difficulties in securing refunds are encouraged to reach out to the New York State Division of Consumer Protection for assistance. The Division provides mediation services between consumers and businesses to resolve disputes.

Staying informed about these consumer rights can ensure a more pleasant shopping experience and facilitate easier exchanges and refunds for shoppers.