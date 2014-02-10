A Rob Ford movie’s in the works: Report

The crack-smoking mayor is coming to a screen near you.

The Canadian production company Blue Ice Pictures has acquired the film and television rights to “Crazy Town: The Rob Ford Story,” a book by Toronto Star reporter Robyn Doolittle that chronicles the mayor’s recent wave of scandals, according to Variety.

Doolittle was one of just three journalists to see the video that allegedly captures the Toronto mayor smoking crack.

Blue Ice’s announcement came on the same day as the launch of “Ford Nation,” a YouTube web series by Ford and his brother, Toronto City Councillor Doug Ford.

The mayor launched his 2014 re-election bid in early January.