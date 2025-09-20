Meet A2O May: How this Chinese girl group proved they are ‘Bigger, Badder, Better’

Chinese girl group A2O May are the next-generation global group revolutionizing the entertainment industry with their latest single, “B.B.B.” (Bigger, Badder, Better), bridging cultures and generations through music.

Pronounced AY-TWO-OH-MAY, A2O members CHENYU, SHIJIE, QUCHANG, MICHE, and KAT debuted less than one year ago and have already amassed over 30 million views with their single, “BOSS,” and are the first Chinese group to enter the United States Top 40 Radio Chart with “Under My Skin.” The quintet made their debut stateside at iHeartRadio’s Wango Tango festival stage in Los Angeles, becoming the first Chinese idol group to do so.

For the members of A2O May, seeing the sea of fans, affectionately known as MAYnia, at Wango Tango, clutching tightly onto their light sticks and cheering them on, was a moment in time they will never forget.

“It was such a memorable first live stage in the US. We were really nervous, but as soon as we got on stage, we just locked in and performed to the best of our abilities. Seeing the purple light sticks from MAYnia, our fans, gave us energy and carried us through the performance,” QUCHANG said.

“I still remember the moment we encountered Doja Cat and Meghan Trainor backstage, and we were all such big fans, and meeting them in person was so inspiring, and just being in the same festival environment with artists we admire gave us even more motivation to dream bigger,” MICHE said.

Their pre-debut single, “Under My Skin,” showcased that they are the new kids on the block with a fresh perspective on today’s youth and their endless possibilities. However, their newest single, BBB, underscores their confidence as performers.

“So, ‘Under My Skin’ was our first bloom, innocent and fresh, and with ‘BOSS,’ we showed our energy and what girl power looks like. And finally, with’ BBB,’ we’ve grown more confident and powerful. ‘BBB’ brings together the journey from ‘Under My Skin’ and ‘BOSS,’ while also showing how we are moving forward, breaking the limits to something beyond,” KAT said.

“’BBB’ is all about the confidence and energy we all have inside. So, it’s also a message to our fans, reminding them to be bold, be themselves, and to feel bigger, better, and better in their own lives too. Musically, ‘BBB’ has a strong and catchy baseline with stylish sounds that bring out a unique color on stage. This comes through even more strongly, creating a performance that the audience can truly enjoy,” CHENYU added.

BBB has become a rallying call for young women to feel empowered to be themselves, stating, “I just wanna be myself tonight. Don’t got to be nobody else,” and “I’m bigger, badder, better than the cool kids.” The members of A2O May state that in order to gain this type of strength, they gather confidence from each other and lean on each other for support.

“I actually find confidence in my girls. They always, like, lift me up and remind me of my strengths, and each of them has something I can learn from, whether it’s vocals, rap, or, like, stage presence. Seeing their strengths and their hard work gives me a lot of power to improve myself. And that inspires me to keep moving forward,” SHIJIE said.

A2O May says fans can look forward to their first EP being released soon and that they are excited to continue on their journey together.

“Experiencing this journey with MAYnia is the greatest thing ever and thank you for being with us. We love you all,” KAT said.

“There’s so much more we want to share with you, so stay tuned and look forward to what’s next,” MICHE added.