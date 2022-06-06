Rams’ Aaron Donald becomes highest paid defender ever with $95 million contract

Aaron Donald is the greatest defensive player of his generation.

He’s getting a massive pay raise because of it.

According to reports, Aaron Donald and the Rams have agreed to a three year $95 million deal with $60 million guaranteed within the first two years.

The deal is the most money ever given per year to a defensive player in NFL history. Donald is also the first non-QB to receive over $30 million per year.

Following a Super Bowl run, and a start to a career that has seen the former Pitt Panther receive three defensive player of the year awards, one defensive rookie of the year award, and the first defensive tackle to register of 20 sacks, Donald had contemplated retiring citing he had nothing more to accomplish.

After looking for a new deal, it appears the long-time Ram is looking for another Super Bowl trophy and more QB’s to hunt.

Aaron Donald is the second contract to fall for Rams

Donald is not the only Ram to get a contract extension either.

Back in March, the Rams agreed to a four year, $160 million extension, while talks between the Rams and Super Bowl LVI MVP, Cooper Kupp are ongoing.

The team is also reportedly in discussions with bringing back Odell Beckham Jr.

For Aaron Donald, his contract extension gives him the opportunity to retire at the end of the 2024 season in which he would be not only the highest paid defensive player in history, but also on the forefront of being a first ballot Hall of Fame player.