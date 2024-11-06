Paving the way: AARP New York launches hands-on sidewalk survey to improve pedestrian safety in NYC

AARP New York will soon launch Taking it to the Streets: Improving Pedestrian Safety in Your Community.

A major national advocacy group is spearheading a movement to get NYC’s sidewalks in tip-top shape, but it needs some help from concerned citizens to make it happen.

AARP New York announced a hands-on state-wide initiative on Monday to improve the quality of the Empire State’s many sidewalks. Dubbed Taking it to the Streets: Improving Pedestrian Safety in Your Community, the initiative gives New Yorkers an opportunity to survey the sidewalks — or lack thereof — in their neighborhoods.

In NYC, private homeowners are primarily responsible for maintaining sidewalks adjoining their properties.

“At AARP, we’re really dedicated to people being able to live in their communities, be safe in their communities, and one of the most basic pieces of that is to be able to get from one place to another by walking, or even if you just want to get out and exercise and walk,” said Beth Finkel, AARP New York state director.

From Nov. 14 to 22, New Yorkers can download a form from the AARP New York website to do what the organization calls a “walk audit” to assess the safety of streets and sidewalks within neighborhoods.

AARP New York will also conduct its own audits. The data and research will be compiled and presented to elected officials.

Though AARP is an advocacy group for older Americans, anyone can do a walk audit regardless of age.

AARP New York and other organizations say there is a strong need to address sidewalk problems. According to the advocacy group Transportation Alternatives, 61 pedestrians were killed in traffic during the first half of 2024.

“We know that mortality rates across the state and the country have really grown,” Finkel said. “And we know that we need to have safe streets not just for older adults but for every single age group.”

AARP is aiming to fix the problem through its Taking it to the Streets initiative.

“A lot of local governments have been very receptive to understanding that in order to keep their communities livable, they really have to have safe streets and sidewalks,” Finkel said. “AARP nationally has been working for a very long time on this and developed this wonderful walk audit survey.”

New Yorkers who participate in an AARP walk audit are asked several questions on the form to help evaluate their sidewalk’s safety.

“Is the light timed so you can cross the street? And is the timing sufficient for you to get from one side to another? Are the lines painted clearly? Are there cracks on the sidewalk?,” Finkel said as she explained the series of questions on the walk audit form. “You don’t have to be an expert. You just have to be somebody who’s concerned about these things and just wants to make sure their voice is heard.”

While there is no hard date yet for when the research will conclude, AARP New York will prepare a report on the audits’ results.

“We’re going to put together a full aggregate report on what we’re finding and how you would grade these intersections,” Finkel said. “Once you fill out this form, it leaves you with space to add up the answers. And then at the bottom, you can give that intersection a grade.”

For more information and to download a walk audit, visit states.aarp.org.