Abused dog found abandoned in Queens, NYPD says

Police are looking for the person or people responsible.

A boxer was found malnourished and with open cuts in Queens on Dec. 13, police said. Photo Credit: Getty Images/Spencer Platt

Police are looking for the person who abused and neglected a dog in Queens earlier this month, the NYPD said Wednesday.

The 1.5-year-old boxer was found malnourished and with open cuts near the corner of 127th Avenue and 176th Street in St. Albans on Dec. 13 at about 6:30 p.m., police said.

The dog was taken to an ASPCA animal hospital where he was being treated.

There are no suspects and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the crime stoppers hotline at 800-577-TIPS.