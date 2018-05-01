Mobile dental care is coming to foster children living at the Administration for Children’s Services center in Kips Bay, the agency was set to announce Tuesday.

ACS partnered with the NYU College of Dentistry for the new program to provide screenings to kids on site, as well as weekly educational sessions on oral health. The program will kick off later this month.

“What this partnership means is that thousands of kids in foster care will have easier access to critical dental services — like screenings, fillings and more — which will put them on track to a healthier life overall,” ACS Commissioner David Hansell said in a statement.

This will be the first time kids in foster care will receive on-site dental treatment through ACS, an agency spokeswoman said. Eventually, the agency hopes to provide similar dental services through NYU to other ACS programs.

Kids who need further treatment will receive expedited appointments, according to ACS.

The Nicholas Scoppetta Children’s Center is a temporary residence for children awaiting placement, and is staffed with social workers, nurses, psychologists and psychiatrists. There are currently 70 children under 21 years old housed there.

Currently, when children enter foster care, they receive a medical and dental screening, but the agency said this program will translate to faster and easier access to dental care.