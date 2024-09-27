Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Ingrid Lewis-Martin, a chief advisor to embattled NYC Mayor Eric Adams, was served with a subpoena by federal authorities just as she landed at John F. Kennedy International Airport after returning from vacation in Japan, multiple media outlets reported on Friday.

Federal agents also raided Lewis-Martin’s Brooklyn home, and the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office seized her phone. She was not home when the raid occurred, but her family was, according to reports.

The raid is just the latest in a long line of federal probes into several members of Adams’ inner circle within his administration. It also comes on the same day the mayor was arraigned in Manhattan federal court for a five-count indictment on charges of conspiracy, bribery, soliciting illegal foreign campaign donations and wire fraud.

amNew York Metro reached out to Lewis-Martin’s attorney, Arthur Aidala, the Manhattan D.A.’s office and the U.S. Attorney’s office but did not hear back from any of them.

Aidala confirmed receipt of the federal subpoena and said she will cooperate with the investigation, according to NBC New York.

“She will cooperate in full with any and all investigations and Ms. Lewis is not the target of any case of which we are aware,” her attorney, Arthur Aidala, told NBC.

Meanwhile, feds have a list of accusations against Adams, but at the centerpiece, he is alleged to have solicited and accepted illegal foreign campaign donations and undisclosed gifts from a Turkish official and businessmen in exchange for speeding up fire safety approvals for the country’s consulate in Midtown. He also is accused of covering up his alleged illegal activity, which included using straw donors to attain $10 million in public funds for his 2021 mayoral bid.

He denies the charges and pleaded not guilty in federal court on Friday.