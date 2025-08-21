Former Adams aide Ingrid Lewis-Martin ‘feeling good’ despite latest corruption indictment

“I am feeling good,” Lewis-Martin responded to amNewYork, fighting to look back at reporters as she was whisked away to face a judge.

Ingrid Lewis-Martin strode confidently down the hallway of 100 Centre St. on Thursday, dressed like a million bucks even as she had her hands handcuffed behind her back while heading to her arraignment on another corruption indictment.

The former aide to Mayor Eric Adams had only just turned herself in to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office hours prior. It was the second time she had been indicted in less than a year.

Lewis-Martin wore a golden suit with tan heels that clacked as she made the long perp walk to the courtroom. Her son, Glenn Martin II, shadowed his mother in handcuffs, dressed in a brown suit of his own.

Facing serious criminal charges once again, Lewis-Martin — who once stood shoulder-to-shoulder with Mayor Eric Adams as his top aide — faced a legion of press and court officers as she walked the New York Criminal Court hallways, putting on a brave face as she headed to her arraignment.

Lewis-Martin was indicted for the second time, accused — along with her son — of accepting $75,000 worth of benefits in exchange for favors, including driving city contracts for shelters to house asylum-seekers to preferred property owners.

During the brief arraignment hearing, the prosecutors laid bare the charges against Lewis-Martin, alleging that she made City Hall available to anyone for the right price.

“If you were willing to play Ingrid Lewis-Martin, she was open for business,” prosecutors said during her arraignment.

Lewis-Martin pleaded not guilty to four counts of fourth-degree conspiracy and four counts of second-degree bribe-receiving. Fourth-degree conspiracy is a class E felony; conviction on each conspiracy charge carries a maximum sentence of four years in prison, followed by five years’ probation.

Yet both Lewis-Martin and her son, Martin II, were released on their recognizance pending their next court date.

“I’m not concerned,” Judge Daniel Conviser said when it came to the pair returning for future court dates. “As I said, I’m not concerned.”

Both Lewis-Martin and Martin II refused to speak to reporters as they exited the courtroom and hurried away, with Martin II shielding himself behind shades.

Previously, Lewis-Martin’s attorney, Arthur Aidala, dismissed the latest indictment against her as being allegedly “politically motivated.”

“Her only so-called ‘offense’ was fulfilling her duty—helping fellow citizens navigate the city’s outdated and often overwhelming bureaucracy. At no point did she receive a single dollar or any personal benefit for her assistance,” Aidala added.