Adelle Rivera, son Anthony Rivera killed in Staten Island triple shooting

Police said gunfire rang out during a dispute at 14 Roxbury St.

Police have identified a person of interest in connection with a triple shooting on Staten Island that left a mother and her son dead and another man injured.

The NYPD said a dispute outside 14 Roxbury St. near Mariners Harbor escalated and gunfire rang out around 6:10 p.m. Thursday.

When officers arrived, they discovered Adelle Rivera, 47, and her son Anthony Rivera, 21, with gunshot wounds to the head, police said. Anthony Rivera had been shot in the head three times, police said.

Both were rushed to Richmond University Medical Center but could not be saved, authorities said.

The third victim, a 22-year-old man, suffered three gunshot wounds to the left leg, police said. He was also taken to Richmond University Medical Center and was last listed in critical but stable condition.

On Friday afternoon, the NYPD released a photo of Anthony Morales, 49, of Staten Island. Police described Morales, of Roxbury Street, as a person of interest in the case.

Police said the investigation is ongoing. So far, no arrests have been made.