Adoptable New York City pups to go paw to paw in Puppy Bowl XVII | amNewYork

Everyone’s favorite furry event is returning next month with a myriad of New York City puppies participating.

On Sunday, Feb. 7, Puppy Bowl XVII will return with a 3-hour showdown on discovery+ and Animal Planet starting at 2 p.m. ET. The puppies will make up two teams, Team Ruff and Team Fluff, and will go paw to paw to compete for the title of MVP, or Most Valuable Pup, and more importantly, a forever home.

The puppy line-up will include furry friends brought in from 22 shelters and rescues across the country, including five from New York City. Muddy Paws Rescue will be represented by Erica, Rescue Dogs Rock has Argos, while Brooklyn’s Foster Dogs Inc. has Bluey, Fozzie, and Bingo.

Rescue City will be represented by Lionel, Paulie, Tony, Cream, Hashbrown, Hunter, Marigold, and Peaches, while The Sato Project will feature Ginkgo, Coltrane, Archer, Athena, Foxy Cleopatra and Ariel.

In past years, 100% of the animals that have participated in Puppy Bowl have been adopted to loving families. Even though this past year has been different from year’s past, one thing is for certain, discovery+ and Animal Planet continue this annual tradition to highlight these special puppy players and kittens so that they can finally find the place they are meant to call ‘home.’

Those who tune in to Puppy Bowl XVII will also enjoy the annual Kitty Half Time Show as well as watch the puppy cheerleaders throughout the show. A spotlight will be placed on adoptable dogs as well as adoptable senior dogs across the country.

Leading up to the event, digital audiences can vote for their favorite pup in the ‘Pupularity Playoffs’ bracket-style tournament on PuppyBowl.com. Audiences can also check out an exciting live puppy playtime scrimmage on Animal Planet’s TikTok in the lead up to Puppy Bowl XVII.

For more information, visit puppybowl.com.